IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Citigroup

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded IMI to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.03).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,297.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

