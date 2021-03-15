Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,602 shares of company stock worth $94,101,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

