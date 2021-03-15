JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 11th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of JanOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAN opened at $9.21 on Monday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit