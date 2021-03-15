JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 11th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of JanOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAN opened at $9.21 on Monday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

