Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JDEPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Jde Peets from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Jde Peets stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

