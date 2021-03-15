Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aviva in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aviva’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.