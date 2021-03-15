JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.60 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.49 ($19.39) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.76.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit