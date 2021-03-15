JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.49 ($19.39) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.76.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

