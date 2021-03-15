Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €142.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.56 ($158.31).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.49.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit