Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €142.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.56 ($158.31).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.49.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

