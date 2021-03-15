Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 11th total of 4,220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.2 days.

Shares of KKPNF opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

