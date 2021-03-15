LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.79 ($78.57).

ETR:LXS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit