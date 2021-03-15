LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.79 ($78.57).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.