Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Receives “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.15 million and a P/E ratio of -61.03. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

