Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

