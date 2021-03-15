Morgan Stanley Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $76.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO opened at $62.44 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.