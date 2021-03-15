National Bank Financial Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$76.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.43.

iA Financial stock opened at C$68.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$69.86.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

