National Bank Financial Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.02.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.89. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.