Neovasc Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neovasc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neovasc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.