Nord/LB Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

SDF opened at €9.16 ($10.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day moving average is €7.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

