Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

NUVCF stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

