OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.43.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

NASDAQ OGI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.