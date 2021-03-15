Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSON. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON PSON opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The firm has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.69. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.