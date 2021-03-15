Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $275,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 120.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $123.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

