Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRTH opened at $7.88 on Monday. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

PRTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

