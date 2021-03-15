Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increased by Analyst

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

