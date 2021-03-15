Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.