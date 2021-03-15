Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $133.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.