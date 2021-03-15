Short Interest in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Increases By 51.1%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

