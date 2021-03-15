Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 32.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
NASDAQ:YJ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
Featured Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.