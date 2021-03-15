Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 32.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Yunji alerts:

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.