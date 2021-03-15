SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

