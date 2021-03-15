Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

