Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

