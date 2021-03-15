Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,500

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,955.91 ($117.01).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £116.20 ($151.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,562 ($98.80) and a 1-year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a fifty day moving average price of £112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of £111.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

