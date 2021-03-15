TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFFP. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,477,956. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

