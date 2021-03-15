TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

