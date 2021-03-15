The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $384.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.69.

COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

