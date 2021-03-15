The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $384.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.69.
COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.
In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
