The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $378.00 at Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $355.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.
Shares of COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.