The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $378.00 at Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $355.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

