The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TGODF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.