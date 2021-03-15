The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TGODF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
