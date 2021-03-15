Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TCFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.
About Trillion Energy International
