Truist Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $18.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price upped by Truist from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.