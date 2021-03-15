Truist Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $18.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price upped by Truist from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Funko stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
