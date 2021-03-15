UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

UMH opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $804.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

