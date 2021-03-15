Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Village Farms International stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.53 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

