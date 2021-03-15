VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VIH opened at $14.67 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.