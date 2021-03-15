Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) PT Raised to $19.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

