Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.47 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

