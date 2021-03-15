WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

WPP opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 834.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 738.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

