$72.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the highest is $74.27 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,604. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

