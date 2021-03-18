Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Adamas Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

