Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,483 shares during the period. Adient makes up 5.1% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $38,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 15,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

