Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFN. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.38.

TSE AFN traded up C$0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.52. 170,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,622. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.47.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

