Allstate Corp Buys 508 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. 122,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,336. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.