Allstate Corp Purchases 344 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.14. 40,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

