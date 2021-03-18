Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107,726 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amgen worth $182,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.24. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

