Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce sales of $334.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.80 million and the highest is $340.30 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $274.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

NYSE:WAL traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $101.29. 12,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,406. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

